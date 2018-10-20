Duo in action at the Falling Leaves Hill Climb

CYCLING - CC Sudbury Hill Climb 2018..Pictured: Steve Foster (Haverhill Cycling Club) ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4775261)

Haverhill Cycling Club’s George Head claimed fourth place in the junior male category of the Falling Leaves Hill Climb at Semer on Sunday.

The event, which was organised by CC Sudbury, saw Chris Crabtree take the individual honours and finish an agonising two-tenths of a second outside the course record.

The Orwell Velo rider recorded a time of 40.1 seconds on the 500-yard course, more than six seconds faster than second-placed Ross Fawcett.

But the record of 39.9 seconds, set by Callum Brown, of B38 Underpin Racing, last year, remains intact.

Crabtree, who finished last year, took 4.6 seconds off his 2017 time, and felt that on a dry course he would have come much closer. Rain before the start made the hill climb a more difficult test.

Lee Ford, from the host club CC Sudbury, was the best-placed local rider, taking third in 46.8 seconds.

Hadleigh-based TPH Racing retained their team title, and the East District Cycling Association Championship.

Their trio of Matt Day (47.1 seconds), Graham Collins (47.6) and Adam Chamberlin (49.6) finished in a total time of two minutes and 24.3 seconds, almost five seconds faster than the same trio recorded in 2017.

Haverhill’s Steve Foster finished 24th in 53.6 seconds, while Head came 36th in 58.7 seconds, which earned him fourth spot in the junior male category.