Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott has boosted his squad with the addition of two new players.

Jonny Butler, who spent part of last season with Abbott's former club St Neots Town, has arrived from Biggleswade FC and will take on the role of player-assistant at The New Croft.

The midfielder will provide a wealth of experience from his time at Steps 3 and 4.

11/01/2020. Walsham le Willows, UK. ..Football action from Walsham-le-Willows v Haverhill Rovers..Marc Abbott (HR) ..Photo by Mark Bullimore. (36844847)

And joining Butler in linking up with Rovers is youngster Jacob Joseph, who has come through the St Neots academy.

The attacker made one appearance for Haverhill last season as he stepped up his recovery from injury, scoring in January's 2-2 draw with runaway Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Stowmarket Town.

Read more Football