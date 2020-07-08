The England & Wales Cricket Board have confirmed that recreational cricket can return on Saturday with an 11-a-side format.

There had been some suggestions that due to Covid-19 guidelines, matches may be restricted to eight or even six players per team.

However, in a short statement this afternoon the governing body revealed teams will be able to field a full compliment of players, as well as there being 'no mandated format in terms of overs'.

The ECB said: "The government will shortly share sports-wide guidelines for the return of team sports. Once this has been published, we will be able to also communicate our cricket-specific guidance to players.

"We are in the process of briefing across the game to allow preparation to take place ahead of the weekend. Our new guidelines will allow for competitive 11-a-side cricket, with no mandated format in terms of overs.

"There will be additional adaptations to account for hygiene and social distancing."

