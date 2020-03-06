Encouraging entry at gusty Horseheath with 53 runners

There were blustery conditions at Horseheath on Saturday but the racing once again was top-class with an encouraging 53 runners for the six races.

There were no winners, however, for the local trainers and, in fact, representatives on the day were liberally spread throughout the card with the official going as ‘soft’.

Four jumps were omitted in each race due to ground conditions.

Fumet D’Oudairies and Jack Andrews on their way to their 4th win of the season in the Intermediate race at Horseheath Feb 29, 2020. Picture: Graham Bishop Photography (30677164)

Timworth’s Andrew Pennock only brought one horse in mare Chosen Rose who lined-up in the Ladies Open, against two other rivals.

Different tactics, to the normal front-running ones, were issued to jockey Alice Stevens but Chosen Rose did not appear to appreciate being held up behind the other two contestants and was pulled up some way from home.

Nick Wright, from Badlingham, saddled two on the afternoon but Bengo did not complete in the opening Intermediate race while Almost There also pulled up in the Restricted race.

Groundunderepair and Charlotte Butler sprint away from the opposition in the Novice Rider’s race at Horseheath Feb 29, 2020. Picture: Graham Bishop Photography (30677179)

Despite this, there was a fantastic atmosphere and several loud cheers rang out in the winners’ enclosure, followed by group and family celebrations at the subsequent presentations.

The Ice and Slice Racing Club made their presence known, once again, with Fumet D’Oudairies’ fourth success of the season in the opening Intermediate race as Jack Andrews rode him to glory with a strong finish.

It was Andrews first win of two on the day – also winning on Minella Wizard in the Restricted race – as he pursues the national rider’s championship.

The Ladies Open saw just three take their chance but the final outcome was only decided near the winning post when the front-running Back Bar and Izzie Marshall rallied to re-pass Latenightpass for a three-quarters of a length victory.

Back Bar and Izzie Marshall maintain their 100 % winning record, together, in the Ladies Open race at Horseheath Feb 29, 2020. Picture: Graham Bishop Photography (30677129)

The win maintained Izzie’s 100 per cent winning record from three rides on the Cranfield family’s Back Bar.

* The next fixture is Ampton near Bury St Edmunds on Saturday, where the Suffolk Hunt are the hosts.

A heartening entry of 104 horses for the seven races is substantially up on previous years and shows an increase of more than 125 per cent from last year’s entry.

Local interest will be high and the nearest stables are Andrew and Ruth Pennock’s at Timworth while racing takes place on the Ampton Hall estate, owned by the Turner family. The Pennocks have a phenomenal winning record at Ampton having saddled 10 winners over three seasons.

