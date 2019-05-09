Collin Morrice admits it will be a ‘mad rush’ to be ready in time for the third round of the SPRC National Drag Racing Championships later this month.

Linton's Collin Morrice Picture: Eurodragster.com

The Linton driver was back at Santa Pod Raceway this past weekend for the second round of the season, where he reached the final in the Jon Morton Super Gas Shootout and also the semi-finals in the Bloodwise/Another Small f UK Super Pro ET.

However, what had looked to be a promising weekend for the 29-year-old ended in disappointment, as Morrice’s engine blew up in his Super Pro ET semi-final, leaving him with a race against time now to fix the engine in time for the third round (May 24-27).

“It was a mixed weekend, to be fair,” Morrice said. “I got to the final in one class and then in the new class I got to the semi-final, but my engine blew up.

“It’s now going to be a mad rush to be ready in time for the next round in a few weeks.

“I’ve got to say a big thanks to my brother Stuart. He’s stripped out the engine and is helping put a new one together.

“Hopefully we will have the engine ready in time for the next round, which is at the end of May.”

Despite the engine problems, it had been a good weekend up to that point for Morrice.

After going out in the first round of the Super Gas class last time out, he improved his place in the standings by progressing to the final this past weekend.

A run to the semi-finals in the Super Pro ET should also improve his position in that class too.