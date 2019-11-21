Former Castle Manor Academy student Josh Lee is ‘very excited’ to have been selected for the Independent Schools U18 England squad for upcoming games against Wales and Australia.

The 18-year-old striker from Stradishall, who plays for Felixstowe & Walton United in the BetVictor Isthmian League North, will this weekend play for the Independent Schools Football Association (ISFA) U18 Representative team in a fixture against Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

He will then take part in an International Camp at St George’s Park in December, when the ISFA U18 squad will compete against Welsh Colleges, England Colleges and Australia Schools teams.

Former Castle Manor pupil Josh Lee (18, as of 19/11/19) was selected for the EnglandIndependent Schoolboys U18s (22018537)

Josh said: “I’m very proud that I’ve managed to earn a position on the team as I’ve had quite a few setbacks but I’ve never given up.

“I’m excited to go to St George’s Park and train where our national team train as it is going to be a great opportunity – and gives me an opportunity to be seen by many big scouts too.”

His selection is ‘his reward’ for the hard work he has put in on the pitch over the past 18 months, dad Julian Lee said. “He’s very excited about it.

“He’s worked really hard on his football and it’s so great to see him getting his reward for that.

“Most of the team have been together since they were about 14 too, so for Josh to break into the squad is impressive. It’s top level – in fact, four of the players in the starting line-up against Kosovo on Sunday have played for ISFA; Tyrone Mings went to Millfield School.

“It’s still a wonderful opportunity for him.”

Alongside Mings, Burnley keeper Nick Pope from Wicken went to King’s Ely while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Callum Hudson-Odoi also attended ISFA schools. Trent Alexander-Arnold went to a private school not under the ISFA banner.

“Josh was on the peripheries of Cambridge City and on an academy programme but, when he finished his GCSEs, we looked at the academy route and decided it wasn’t right for us,” Julian added.

He moved to St Joseph’s College, Ipswich, which made him eligible.