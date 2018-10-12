Former Castle Manor Academy pupil Finley Iron marked his professional football debut with a clean sheet this week.

PRO DEBUT: Finley Iron, pictured in goal for Cambridge United in the Cambridgeshire Invitational Cup final last season

Iron was handed his first start for Sky Bet League Two side Cambridge United for their Checkatrade Trophy clash with Southampton Under-21s on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old made his first professional appearance for the U’s in-between the sticks, and was called into action twice inside the first 10 minutes to keep out shots from Southampton’s Marcus Barnes.

The teen was rarely troubled after that, with a hat-trick at the other end from Ade Azeez and a goal from Jevani Brown sealing a 4-0 win and a first victory in the competition for the U’s.

Iron, who had been on loan at Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side St Neots Town earlier this season, featured several times for Cambridge during pre-season.

The U’s currently sit second-from-bottom in League Two, with a home clash against MK Dons at the Abbey Stadium next up on Saturday (3pm).

Cambridge’s final Group B game in the Checkatrade Trophy is at home to Colchester United on November 13.

Vanessa Whitcombe, headteacher of Castle Manor Academy, said: “We are so proud of Finley and his achievements. He is a fantastic sportsman and a role model to young people to work hard on their talents and follow their dreams.”