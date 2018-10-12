Ex-Castle Manor pupil Finley Iron keeps clean sheet on professional debut for Cambridge United
Former Castle Manor Academy pupil Finley Iron marked his professional football debut with a clean sheet this week.
Iron was handed his first start for Sky Bet League Two side Cambridge United for their Checkatrade Trophy clash with Southampton Under-21s on Tuesday night.
The 18-year-old made his first professional appearance for the U’s in-between the sticks, and was called into action twice inside the first 10 minutes to keep out shots from Southampton’s Marcus Barnes.
The teen was rarely troubled after that, with a hat-trick at the other end from Ade Azeez and a goal from Jevani Brown sealing a 4-0 win and a first victory in the competition for the U’s.
Iron, who had been on loan at Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side St Neots Town earlier this season, featured several times for Cambridge during pre-season.
The U’s currently sit second-from-bottom in League Two, with a home clash against MK Dons at the Abbey Stadium next up on Saturday (3pm).
Cambridge’s final Group B game in the Checkatrade Trophy is at home to Colchester United on November 13.
Vanessa Whitcombe, headteacher of Castle Manor Academy, said: “We are so proud of Finley and his achievements. He is a fantastic sportsman and a role model to young people to work hard on their talents and follow their dreams.”