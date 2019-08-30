Former Premier League footballer Leroy Lita has linked up with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Haverhill Rovers.

Lita, who played in the top flight for Reading and Swansea City as well as having Championship stints with the likes of Norwich City and Middlesbrough, has joined Rovers as a coach to oversee, deliver and support the club's EJA section and first team environments.

Community football development manager Peter Betts told the club's website: “ When I first met Leroy a few weeks ago it became apparent he wanted to put something back into football. Leroy showed a real enthusiasm and passion to want to make a difference for young people and help support them on the football journeys they are currently experiencing.

Leroy Lita, pictured towards the end of his career with non-league Margate

"I believe having an individual such as Leroy around the young players within our community will only support and enhance their opportunities to develop, ensuring they reach their potential. Over the years I have been fortunate enough to witness first-hand the benefits having a former professional footballer within your ranks can do to support young players within our community.

"Both Stuart Wardley when he returned to play after a spell at QPR for Haverhill Rovers and Dan Gleeson who is now at Haverhill Borough FC following professional spells at Cambridge, Luton and Notts County are excellent examples of this.

"The life experiences within a football environment these individuals can share with young people to help and support them really is powerful message and I am sure Leroy will become a invaluable asset for the players at Haverhill moving forward.

"I believe this is another fantastic example of the great work that is taking place at both Haverhill clubs, a lot of people are working extremely hard behind the scenes to ensure everyone has the best possible football experience at Haverhill."

Meanwhile, former England Under-21 international Lita added: "I had a real desire to want to remain actively involved in football. I want to try and get involved with as many things as I can across the game.

"Once I was invited here it was instantly noticeable what great facilities and structure are in place to help players develop. I believe the experiences I have had within football can only help the players at Haverhill, I am really looking forward to becoming more involved."