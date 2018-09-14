Excellent tennis showcased at club finals day

Josh Dashwood, Keri Tobin, Adam Fowle & Abi Cartwright-Thomas at the Haverhill Tennis Club's annual tournament finals day (4121794)

Haverhill Tennis Club held its annual closed tournament finals day on Sunday and the crowd of spectators were rewarded with some excellent tennis.

The juniors started the day off with brothers Freddie and Alfie Paffett playing each other in the Under 12 event, with the first game of the match lasting an incredible 15 minutes.

The brothers exchanged a set each before Alfie won 10-7 in the third set tie break.

Matt Magin successfully defended the U16 event he won last year played as he played a very steady match against Harvey Paffett to win 6-2, 6-1.

The Ladies and Men’s final had the same line up as last year but with reversed results. Josh Dashwood was in fine form and produced top-quality tennis to beat Gratz Senn to the title and claim the men’s crown for the fourth time.

After losing last year’s title to Abi Cartwright-Thomas, Keri Tobin approached the match differently, playing from the baseline to overcome last year’s champion in straight sets.

In the Ladies doubles final, Cartwright-Thomas partnered Danielle Miller against sisters Sarah and Rachel Jeffs.

Miller played consistently throughout the match and, with the experience of Abi, proved too strong for the sisters, who volleyed well but failed to take their opportunities.

The men’s doubles final first set swung from one team to the other, as the pairing of James Booth and Rob Jeffs battled Josh Dashwood and Tom Marsh.

Dashwood and Marsh ultimately proved too strong as they retained the trophy they won last year.

Finally in the mixed doubles final, newly crowned singles champions Dashwood and Tobin faced off against Adam Fowle and Abi Cartwright-Thomas. In the very entertaining match, watched by a large crowd at the end of a great day of tennis, Dashwood and Tobin won.