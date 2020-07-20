The New Croft in Haverhill is set to be the location for a new flagship elite girls centre with Norwich City which will offer benefits to Haverhill Rovers' female programme, we can reveal.

The Norwich City FC Regional Development Programme (RDP) has chosen Haverhill Rovers to form a partnership to boost the quality of coaching and opportunities available for female players in the area.

The Canaries' RDP currently operates across Cambridgeshire (Ely City), Peterborough and Suffolk engages with more than 3,000 children and young people a week across a variety of youth and community programmes.

Norwich City are teaming up with Haverhill Rovers to launch their flagship Suffolk centre for female football in their Regional Development Programme. Picture from left is: Norwich City coach Jack Rayner, Norwich City Regional Development Programme operations manager Matt Clements, The New Croft football development officer and Haverhill Rovers Ladies player Kayleigh Steed and The New Croft facilities & football development manager Peter Betts on the 3G pitch at The New Croft (38832662)

The partnership will provide a number of opportunities for young aspiring female footballers and coaches in the region to be involved in additional training opportunities which will include the launch of the Suffolk flagship coaching centre in Haverhill. It will also support forging stronger links with the Haverhill Rovers female section, which currently incorporates eight sides across youth and senior levels.

The RDP will now be supporting the development of elite girls’ participants from 7-16 years through Friday night sessions set to launch from September, as well as providing exit routes into further educational opportunities at the end of the scheme.

Also, the RDP and Haverhill Rovers FC have pledged to work closely together on community opportunities which will be accessible for local children and young people to be involved with. This will include coach development, player development, exit routes into team activity and football tours.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies lose 3-2 at home to Leverington Sports Ladies in S-Tech Women's Premiership, for just second defeat of their league campaign. Picture: Sean Doyle (38833483)

Peter Betts, the New Croft's facilities & football development manager, said: “We’re delighted to be able to partner with the Norwich City RDP for what is an exciting step forward for Haverhill Rovers Football club and The New Croft as a facility.

"Kayleigh Steed (New Croft football development officer) and myselfhave been working hard over the past few months to try and ensure we continue providing equal opportunities for boys and girls to develop to reach their potential and this is another positive step in the right direction.

"I was delighted after our initial meeting with Matt Clements (Norwich City RDP operations manager) as his own and Norwich RDP's vision around supporting the development of female players with a focus of excellent coaching at fantastic facilities is aligned to our own vision within our female youth development pathway here at Haverhill.

U12 Rovers Girls make semifinals of U12 Girls Suffolk Cup Feb 2019. Picture: Haverhill Rovers FC (38833598)

"We hope that with their help and expertise we can offer a top class coaching and educational pathway for young female players in the local area to progress their footballing careers. This is something that hasn’t previously been available, so it’s definitely a step in the right direction."

Norwich City's RDP operations manager, Matt Clements, said: “I am extremely excited about the relationship we will be going into with Haverhill. They are an exceptional football club with their values and hard work plain to see.

"We see this as a great opportunity to work with some fantastic people who share the same vision as ourselves.

"We will also work together to help enrich and provide opportunities within the female game from a playing perspective – with early first steps – through to education pathways and coaching opportunities. This in turn will support new and upcoming coaches as well as bringing our own quality coaches to supplement the high level the club already has.

"Our hard work over the past few months has been focussed on wanting to improve and develop our structure for our female players for the upcoming season.

"We see this as a positive step towards that as well as being able to give back and support more within the local community.

* For further information on how you can be involved and further information regarding the girls elite programmes at Norwich City, contact Matt Clements by emailing: matt.clements@canaries.co.uk or Jack Rayner, head of girls development at jack.rayner@canaries.co.uk

