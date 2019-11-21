Manager James Bloomfield has revealed that he will be adding some experienced players to his youthful Haverhill Rovers squad in the near future.

Not for the first time this season, last weekend saw Rovers – whose starting line-up was predominantly contained teenagers – get themselves into a good position but ultimately come away with nothing from their home encounter against neighbouring Newmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Bloomfield’s side held leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but three unanswered goals in the final half an hour meant it was the visitors who took all three points.

Football - Suffolk Premier Cup - Haverhill Rovers 1-4 Needham Market. Pictured - (L to R) Ali Shulver & James BloomfieldPicture - Paul Tebbutt. (21986397)

Rovers then exited the League Challenge Cup to lower-league Hackney Wick on Tuesday night.

They lost 2-1 at home to the First Division South side to bow out of the competition in the third round – Jay Proctor scored Rovers' goal.

The boss had already planned to bolster his squad with a sprinkling of more seasoned players, and the events of Saturday and then Tuesday only served to vindicate that thought process.

“I have to bring the average age up and there will be some more experienced players coming in, but not that many because we have some very good players here,” he said.

“We are 13th and there are a few games we should have taken points from. We lost at Thetford and should have got something and we should have beaten Ely at home.

“If we had won those two we would be a lot closer to the top six, that’s how close we are, and it shows we do not need too much.

“We are doing the right things and trying to play the right way, we just need a bit of help and to bring the levels of experience up across the team.

“Against Newmarket, even when we were 3-1 up, I could see leaders all over the pitch for them, galvanizing each other.

“We have leaders as well, but when you are up against a side that has six or seven, it is tough with young lads.”

Rovers will go in search of a secondwin of Bloomfield’s tenure when they travel face FC Clacton on Saturday (3pm).

The Seasiders are eighth and have lost just two of their previous 11 games in all competitions.

“It is a tough run coming up but there are no easy games in this league, no matter who you are playing,” added Bloomfield.

“The lads will need picking up a bit after this (losing 4-3 to Newmarket) but they are good players and one good result can change things.

“I am a firm believer in you get what you deserve in football over the course of the season.

“We did not deserve to lose against Newmarket, but one game soon we will win one perhaps we do not deserve to win. It balances itself out in the end.”