FA CUP DRAW: Colney Heath first up for Haverhill Rovers

By Liam Apicella
Published: 13:00, 12 July 2019

After last year's impressive run to the second qualifying round, Haverhill Rovers will begin this year's Emirates FA Cup campaign with a home extra preliminary round encounter against Colney Heath on Saturday, August 10.

Hertfordshire-based Colney Heath finished sixth in the Spartan South Midlands League last season.

Meanwhile, if Rovers are successful in negotiating their way through that tie, two weeks later they will travel to either Southend Manor or fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Long Melford in the preliminary round.

Haverhill Rovers had a good run last season
Rovers took on Melford in the first qualifying round last term and advanced thanks to a 2-1 win in a replay.

