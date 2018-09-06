FA fixtures dominating Haverhill Rovers month

OFF THE MARK: Haverhill Rovers' forward Mark Lovell scored his first goal for the club in their 2-1 FA Vase victory (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Haverhill Rovers have ensured they will play a full month of national FA competition fixtures after beating Ilford in the FA Vase.

Marc Abbott’s side won their First Round Qualifying fixture of the Buildvase FA Vase 2-1 at The New Croft to progress to the next stage on September 15 – away to Southend Manor.

But they will first play host to Long Melford in the First Round Qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup this Saturday (2pm), after advancing with an emphatic comeback victory the weekend earlier at home to higher-league Maldon & Tiptree.

Rovers may have found a winning formula as they replicated this performance against Ilford, coming from a goal down to take the late win.

Forward Mark Lovell finally got his Rovers tally off the mark, as he bundled in an equaliser in the 54th minute, before Sam Holmes netted with a great finish to seal the win.

Abbott said: “We are very happy with the progress of our squad, we’re competitive in every game and have created a really positive atmosphere.

“Results reflect that, but the rewards of playing well have made the wins even more pleasing. We’ve had some tough fixtures with different challenges and we had to make sure we were fully focused.

“We caused lots of tension to Ilford but we left ourselves quite open at times. In the end, it was a fantastic finish from Sam Holmes put us into the next round. We can’t wait.”