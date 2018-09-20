FA Vase progress marks change in fortunes for New Croft side

NEW SIGNING: Rafal Wozniak has signed on the dotted line for Haverhill Borough – having spent the past few seasons at rivals Haverhill Rovers – and should be eligible for selection on Saturday (Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY)

Haverhill Borough’s FA Vase victory over higher-league Whitton United could be the catalyst that propels them to better fortunes, according to manager Scott Hiskey.

And the arrival of former Haverhill Rovers striker Rafal Wozniak ahead of their league trip to Downham Town on Saturday (3pm) is just another ‘good sign’ of better things to come for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side.

Things had gone from bad to worse for The New Croft club following their 4-0 away loss to Swaffham Town the week earlier, as defender Casey Phillips moved to Premier Division club Newmarket Town, while twin Ryan turned out for Kershaw Premier side Foxton.

But, despite a heavy league loss sparking the departure of the club’s captain, the side bounced back brilliantly at home, beating Whitton 2-1 in the Second Round Qualifying of the Buildvase FA Vase competition, before landing Wozniak from their rivals.

And they have also discovered they will have the chance to banish the memories of this defeat as they have drawn Swaffham at home in the next round of the competition, to be played on Saturday, October 13.

Hiskey said: “It was a fantastic performance and one that has been brewing for a while now.

“I’ll still continue to put on record that things will take time to gel and that has been proven by our very mixed results of late, but I’m hoping Saturday’s victory can propel us into winning ways.

“We’ve started to find the right balance within the squad and players are beginning to settle and form an understanding of one another (which is probably earlier than I anticipated) so we are on the right track.

“We are looking forward to another home tie against Swaffham in the next round of the FA Vase.”

They will next return to league action on Saturday at Downham before travelling to Braintree Town Reserves on Wednesday to contest the first round of the League Challenge Cup (7.45pm).

He said: “But first we are hoping to turn our mixed fortunes around and bring some consistency to our league outings.

“It’s going to be a very tough game as Downham are going well in the league but, on our day, I truly believe that we are a very difficult side to beat.

“As always, we will go into the fixture with a ‘can do, will do’ attitude and hope to gain something in order to push us up the table.”

It was this attitude which saw them through the Whitton encounter, coming from a goal behind to take the win.

New captain Aaron Forshaw (38’) and Craig Pruden (75’) scored.