Linton Granta have turned to two familiar faces to form a management team for the 2020/21 season.

Former player Harry O’Connor has been appointed manager of the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw Premier Division side, while Ben De’Ath – who played for the club last term – has taken on the role of assistant boss.

The pair have replaced Dale Archer and Collin Morrice after they took the decision to step down in late May following a difficult Covid-19 curtailed 2019/20 season.

“Harry will come in as manager and Ben was also the assistant to Lee Miller when he was in charge and his dad for a while, so they have some good experience,” said chairman Robin Williams.

“Ben is also very good on the training side of things and that is another big plus for the club.

“In these uncertain times we had some really good applicants but we have decided to stick to what we know.

“Harry and Ben spoke to the players before they applied and they were all positive about them taking over.

“We know a lot of the squad will stay and at our level that is half the battle.”

