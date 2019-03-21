Haverhill Borough interim manager Lee Martin said he knew something had to change at the club, having never before experienced a losing run as bad as that suffered under former boss Kevin Parsons.

Parsons was sacked on Tuesday night by the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club having failed to win or draw a single game during his 10-match reign, with his last result a 3-0 away loss to March Town United.

The latest negative result sparked a reaction from the Borough committee who, Martin claimed, called him this week and said ‘something needs to change’.

He admitted that fears had grown over the club’s increasingly-threatened Step 6 status, with just four points separating them from a bottom-two spot and potential relegation, and was behind the decision.

“I have never been on a run of losses like that,” he said. “It’s the worst record I have ever seen, so it seemed to me that something had to happen.

“Kevin is a lovely gent and there have been lots of difficulties with losing players but, when I took over last year as interim, we had a decent run despite all those issues. So the potential is there.

“But, for whatever reason, it just wasn’t happening for him.

“And now there’s a fear that we could end up getting relegated and that’s why the committee stepped in; there is a determination to remain a Step 6 club.

“Back in January when I handed over, I thought we would be a mid-table side, so it’s a shock to see where we are now. I don’t think the committee had a choice.”

Martin has agreed to manage the team until the end of the season – with eight league fixtures remaining – and will reassess then, although he admits it will be dependent on if son Jack moves to a higher-league side.

He will be assisted in the dugout by Haverhill Rovers defender Jemel Fox, who is unlikely to play again this season due to an injury and has offered to help Borough out.

“A big change is probably what’s needed now,” Martin said. “I’m hoping we can change things around.”

He hopes to spark that turaround in his first game in charge, Saturday’s home match against fifth-placed Downham Town (3pm).

“The absolute first aim is to stop losing,” he said. “The end goal is to remain a Step 6 side but we need to walk before we run, so the aim is to halt the losses.

“Downham will not be an easy start, they have a good side and resources we do not, but we go into it a changed team.

“Judging by the reaction on What’sApp, the players are happy I’ve taken over. That’s half the battle won in some ways; you need the support of your senior players and for them to want to play for you.

“We’ve all been there where players turn up but don’t give it there all. Hopefully the team will give me their all on Saturday.”