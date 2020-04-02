Key figures at both Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough have admitted the early termination of their season is inevitably going to hit them hard financially.

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Borough are facing ‘a huge few months’, according to chair Kayleigh Steed, while Rovers manager Marc Abbott has warned there ‘could be difficulties further down the line’.

It comes after the Football Association confirmed their 2019/20 season is set to be terminated immediately on a null and void basis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, subject to FA council ratification. It means no promotion or relegation would take place.

The New Croft - Haverhill - birds eye view. (32786025)

Neither Rovers, who were 14th in the Premier Division, nor Borough, 17th in the First Division North, were involved in the format of termination, with points per game (PPG) the other option, meaningfully affecting them.

But both Steed and Abbott have expressed sympathy for the teams who were within reach of promotion, such as Stowmarket Town in the Premier who are now looking to fight the decision with other clubs.

But the financial impact of the loss of their last 10 (Rovers) and 11 (Borough) games is something both have plenty to comment on.

Of Rovers’ plight, player-boss Abbott said: “Like most clubs, the implications of Haverhill having no games are financially crippling.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers (H) v Long Melford (L) in the FA Cup..Pictured: Marc Abbott (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4046734)

“With no gate money, no bar income etcetera it could have further difficulties down the line.

“Having spoken to club officials recently they are as proactive as ever in ensuring sponsorship renewals are being brought in, (so) some sustainability for the future is being planned.”

He added: “We are very fortunate at the club there is a lot of hard working people, wanting the best for the town and club. It’s really important that we are preparing for a variety of situations come pre-season 2020/21.”

Steed echoed many of the issues of their New Croft neighbours, saying: “It’s hit Haverhill Borough hard as we survive on only gate income, matchday sponsorship and fund-raisers all of which we have now lost.

Manager Guy Habbin, chairman Kayleigh Steed, assistant manager Mark Hammond (14891540)

“We do not pay wages to any players and due to the coronavirus we have a real challenge now to be sustainable for next season.

“Rightly so, our main sponsors across the club need to be looking out for themselves first at what is a hugely challenging time for businesses, however, they do remain supportive. But it’s going to be a huge few months for our club.”

On the FA decision announced last Thursday, both accepted it was a tough call to have to make and was never one that was going to keep everyone happy.

Abbott revealed in last week’s Echo that Rovers had voted for PPG.

Read more Football