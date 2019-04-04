Stuart Wardley believes a lack of finishing is the reason for Haverhill Rovers’ recent run of three straight defeats in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

A 2-0 reverse at home to Brantham Athletic on Saturday, in a game which saw Rovers miss a penalty, left The New Croft-based club still in 14th place in the table.

Rovers enter a busy final month of the campaign with a trip to Kirkley & Pakefield on Saturday (3pm), before hosting Thetford Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm), and joint-manager Wardley wants to see his side show more of a clinical edge than they have done over the last few weeks.

FOOTBALL at Haverhill Rovers.Chalkstone Way, Haverhill.Haverhill Rovers' home game with Brantham Athletic.new manager Stuart Wardley Picture by Mark Westley. (8157111)

“At the moment, we’re not clinical enough in front of goal,” Wardley admitted. “We’re playing all right, some good stuff at times, but our finishing is letting us down.

“There was a lot of endeavour on Saturday, but if you don’t take your chances then you will get punished.

“To be honest, it was one of the most frustrating games since I’ve been at the club.

“In the first half, I thought we played really well. We created a few chances, we had a couple cleared off the line. Their goalkeeper has made a great save in a one-on-one and we missed a penalty.

“They’ve then gone and scored with pretty much their first attack of the half. We’ve been a little bit unfortunate, that we’re not getting the rub of the green.

“At the moment, it’s a little bit of a rocky patch we’re in, and we need to try and get out of it this Saturday.”

Goals from Craig Hughes and George Clarke handed all the points to Brantham last weekend, as Rovers drew a blank in front of goal for successive games for the first time since August.

Despite a run of three consecutive defeats, Rovers still remain in the hunt for a top-half finish, with Norwich United, the current incumbents of 10th spot, five points better off.

With a ‘massive injury list’ to deal with, Wardley plans to continue giving game time to some of the club’s younger players to see if they are ready for the step up.