‘One down, one to go’ is the message from Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) team manager Paul Goodman, with the squad having seen off Merseyside in the semi-finals of the English Open Age KO Cup.

The former Haverhill Rovers player-manager Goodman, who is the current manager of their A side in the Mead Plant & Grab 2A, said he was ‘very pleased’ to see the SFRS squad beat their opponents 3-1 last Thursday and progress to the final for the first-ever time.

Goals came from Josh Collins (Long Melford), Aaron Turner (Mildenhall) and Matt Hayden.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service Football Team celebrate after a 3-1 win over Merseyside in the English Open KO Cup. Goals from Josh Collins, Aaron Turner and Matt Hayden - Feb 2020 (30760939)

They will face Manchester at Staleybridge Celtic’s ground in Greater Manchester on Thursday, April 16. But they will first compete in the semi-final of the British Open Age KO Cup on March 19 at AFC Sudbury’s ground (2pm) against the same opposition in Merseyside – as they continue to fight on two fronts.

The 53-year said: “I would have thought Merseyside will be looking to get their own back; it really could have gone either way.

“We scored two goals very quickly, and effectively ended the tie, but they are a good side and it was close.

“On the day, we were the better team so we have to make sure we do that again and are fired up for it – we’ve made one final and we really want to make the other too.

“We’re competing against Scotland and Wales and Northern Ireland too in the British Cup, it’s a big competition.

“When you look at the size of the forces we are competing against, we are punching above our weight.

“Historically it’s the cities of Manchester, London etc that make it past the last eight – I used to play for the team about 15 years ago and we made a few quarter-finals but never made it further than that; we’re flying the flag for the smaller squads.

“It would be incredible to win. It’s great to be generating such interest and positivity, Suffolk is being talked about. But we haven’t won anything yet.”

Alongside Goodman – who also played for Kershaw Premier side West Wratting – former Haverhill Borough defender Tommy Hardwick and Long Melford Reserves winger Richard Daniels, both of whom hail from the town, are part of the squad.

Goodman remembers the heartache of losing in the final of the then Suffolk Cup back in his playing days at Rovers and said he is keen not to repeat that.

“It was probably the hardest thing I have ever dealt with in football,” he said. “So I will be using that to motivate me but also, hopefully, use whatever experience that gave me.

“But we’re just enjoying it all really, the support has been amazing and we are very pleased with how we’ve done.

“We’re absolutely loving it at the moment and if we can get three more games and even a trophy, it would just be the perfect finish.”

