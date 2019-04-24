Haverhill Rovers recorded their first clean sheet victory in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 11 outings, as they dispatched doomed Framlingham Town 2-0 on Easter Saturday.

The midtable team hosted the basement side at The New Croft, hoping to bounce back from defeat in their last, and made the most of the unexpected warm weather with goals from Ross Laird and Ryan Weaver.

But it was not an easy outcome for the home side, with Framlingham unlucky not to take the lead on two occasions in the first half-an-hour.

FOOTBALL at Haverhill Rovers.Chalkstone Way, Haverhill.Haverhill Rovers' home game with Brantham Athletic.new manager Stuart Wardley Picture by Mark Westley. (9004873)

First Charlie Smith hit a rasping shot from 10 yards which Rovers keeper George Bugg managed to parry on to the post, before a speculative shot from Mason Ransome just cleared the Rovers crossbar to give the home side a fortunate escape.

It spurred Rovers into life and a powerful header by Alfie Carroll was cleared off the visitors goal line before a brilliant run and strike by Sam Bennett was saved brilliantly, as was another fine strike from youngster Cohen Micklewright.

Laird opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, after a solo run down the right, with a precision finish in the far corner.

Rovers upped the momentum in the second half but lacked an accurate touch. Despite this, they doubled their lead on 61 minutes, as Weaver lashed the ball into the roof of the net from a goalmouth scramble.

Framlingham, whose heads never dropped, continued to attack the home team’s goal and Rovers gave away at least three fouls in dangerous areas but the visitors could not find the back of the net.

In a last gasp effort from Rovers, Luke Haines hit a superb free kick from 25 yards which was arrowing towards the top right corner of the goal, only to see the visitors’ keeper Gary Rose pull off a magnificent one handed save to keep the score at 2-0.

Rovers did well with youngsters Luke Moule, Brandon McKay, Jack England and Micklewright promoted from the under-18’s squad to deputise for sick and injured players.

The result means Rovers will finish above 14th position this season.