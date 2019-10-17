Haverhill Rugby Club exited the Cambridgeshire Junior Cup at the first hurdle at the weekend.

The Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West side lost 17-5 at home to Ely II – who ply their trade in the same division – on Saturday to bow out of the competition in round one.

The home team went in with confidence, knowing their opposition had lost in both their league outings of the campaign so far while Haverhill had won theirs. But their visitors had a surprise or two up their sleeves.

Captain Zac Evans said: “It was very disappointing but, in the same breath, the lads played very well and gave me confidence for the season ahead.

“We came out of the blocks fast but, after the first try was scored, we became complacent.

“Ely have lost their first two games and were playing several first-team players, who play two leagues above us, so to hold our own against them was pleasing and shows that we are capable of going up next year.”

Despite the disappointment of not setting up a cup quarter-final, the defeat does see them qualify for the corresponding Plate tournament.

Only eight teams will contest the Plate, with the quarter-finals the first round, which will be played on February 1, 2020.

They have set-up an away trip to Cantabrigian III, who were narrowly beaten 38-32 away to Wisbech II on Saturday.

Haverhill, who already have a points difference of 120 in the standings, are not in league action once more this weekend with a four week break between fixtures.