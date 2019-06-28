First place for both men and women in 10K Steeple race

Haverhill Running Club was out in force at the locally organised Steeple Bumpstead 10K, claiming first place in both the men’s and women’s races.

Peter Miller and Nicki Davis topped the rankings as a strong contingent of 47 runners took part for the club at a race organised by the Steeple Chasers – which includes current HRC committee member Nigel Chapman.

Miller’s winning time of 34 minutes, 55 seconds was almost two minutes ahead of Sean McKenna in second place (36:46), who himself finished well clear of HRC’s Andrew Bell (37:28) in third.

Davis finished in 18th overall in 41:45, ahead of Norfolk runner Charlotte Neale (42:25). Tracy Quarrell (51:37) was second female home for the club, competing in the F40+ age category.

The runners raced on a challenging but picturesque route through the Essex countryside in tough and warm conditions, which saw nine HRC juniors also tackle the corresponding 3K race.

Ben Phillips came first, finishing over a minute ahead of the second runner, with HRC junior Jed Randall in third as the results mirrored that of the adult’s results.

Sophie Russell also claimed the ‘first denial spot in the race’, according to Ladies captain Hayley Wilson, as she finished in 17th overall.

The results follow on from an excellent turnout of nearly 50 HRC runners at the Bury Friday 5 series race.

Bell was third in his age category while Fiona Tideswell was second in the FV45 category.

The club’s junior section also had a ‘brilliant’ turnout, with 16 runners taking part.

Phillips took third place overall as he finished first in his MU13 age group while Russell also finished third in the FU15 age group.

The club will be back in action this weekend, with the Stowmarket Striders Friday 5 event due to take place in Haughley Park. It is the penultimate race of the Friday evening 5km series, supported by the East of England Co-op.