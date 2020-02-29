Haverhill Rovers Ladies have moved five points clear at the top of the S-Tech Women’s Premiership with a high-scoring 4-3 victory away to Ketton Ladies on Sunday.

A hat-trick from Kayleigh Nolan – this season’s top scorer at the club with 13 goals from 12 appearances – and a goal for last season’s top scorer Joely Kirby, was enough to secure the side another three points to extend their winning run in the league to four.

They are the only team to have been beaten once so far this campaign – out of their 10 fixtures – but, with so many postponements having affected matches in the league this season, it is a little difficult to gauge how far ahead they are with few teams having played the same number of fixtures as yet.

Rovers have a packed schedule to the end of the season as a result of the weather issues with midweek fixtures set to feature.

They are back in action at home to Leverington Sports on Sunday (2pm) searching for a fifth successive league victory.

