They may have no competitive league cricket to speak of this year, but Haverhill Cricket Club officials have been working hard behind the scenes in recent days to ensure members that are keen to play have matches to feature in.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson provided the green light for club cricket to resume from Saturday, a matter of days after the Two Counties Championship’s management sub-committee opted to abandon the 2020 season.

Nevertheless, weather permitting Haverhill hope to travel to Little Bardfield for a friendly on Saturday and then seven days later will take on Woolpit.

Haverhill, Suffolk. Haverhill Cricket Club Ground. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (38083521)

Haverhill’s first and third teams will travel to Woolpit while the clubs’ second sides will meet at Manor Road.

Haverhill are also planning to enter three teams into the extended Suffolk Cup while the Haverhill Midweek League is set to get under way on Wednesday, July 15.

First-team captain Liam Botten said: “It might not be as much as people want, but we are trying to sort as many matches as we can.

“We want to get as many people playing as we can.

“We have those initial fixtures sorted and hopefully other things come together over the next week or so.

“We are going to try to balance it out so that everyone gets a fair amount of games this year, regardless of ability.

“The Suffolk Cup being made bigger is helpful and hopefully we can enter three sides enter into it.”

