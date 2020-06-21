Tuesday marked the final leg of Haverhill Running Club’s torch relay.

The ‘HRC Flame’, which was a cut-out drawing into a sealed plastic bag, started in Ridgewell on April 6 to lift spirits during lockdown and was carried by a number of club members on their runs before finishing up in Puddlebrook.

In total, the seniors and juniors carried the flame more than 150 miles.

Haverill Running Club at Puddlebrook (36784551)

Coach Sil Clay, who along with Shirley Fowler carried the torch on that final leg, said: “A big well done to the HRC members for embracing the spirit of the flame.

“It made its journey all over Haverhill and the surrounding villages, covering well over 150 miles. As a coach and member of the HRC, I am proud of how both members and the committee have managed to work together, and still are, through these difficult times.

“Mark White, doing a fantastic job, took charge of body conditioning training with weekly challenges and Craig Sission kept us motivated with running challenges that saw us reach the heights of Everest, visit our counterparts in Haverhill, Massachusetts, race from Lands’ End to John O’Groats and back, laps around the M25, treasure hunt and much more.”

The club has now returned to training, with one coach to five members maintaining two metres for social distancing.

