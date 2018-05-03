Borough determined to win final game to prove point about ability

Anthony Choat has vowed to finish the league campaign ‘with pride’ as Haverhill Borough prepare for their final Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division game this Saturday.

This is despite the club being told they will be forcibly demoted from the Premier Division regardless of The New Croft side’s finishing position after they were unable to find a solution to their ground grading problems.

The young manager, coming to the end of his first season at the helm, has also confirmed he will remain with the club as they drop to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division for next season.

With news the First Division will be split into a North and South region, administered by the Thurlow Nunn, it is not yet known which of these leagues they will ply their trade in.

But Choat will be in the dugout, provided the club also agree he should stay.

And he has said his team are determined to finish the season well, to prove to the league, their landlords and everyone else that they deserve to be at this level.

“It’s a shame,” he said. “We have all worked very hard to stay up, from the players to Cody Frazier (assistant) and me.

“We are mentally strong as a side and it is the players who are telling me they want to finish well, I’m not having to push this.

“The team want to prove they are capable of this level, even though we have already shown this, but we don’t want to end our first season at this level on a loss.”

But they will go into the final game, an away trip to FC Clacton on Saturday (3pm), on the back of two losses in a week — both to 3-1 scores.

In the club’s final home games, they first lost 3-1 to Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday before Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Gorleston.

Matthew Staines scored his ninth goal of the season on Saturday, to solidify third place in Borough’s top goal scorers list.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Borough’s goal came from an own goal.

Choat conceded the club would struggle to hold on to a lot of players, including their goalscorers.

“Of course it’s a concern,” he said. “They have proved they are capable at this level and so I would expect teams to come looking.

“I would not stand in anyone’s way if they decide to leave to play at this level next season.

“The team have been loyal all season and I’m pleased with the way they have responded all year.

“We’ve all created a wonderful environment and we’ve enjoyed ourselves in our first season at this level.

“So it would be great to end on a good feeling and a win on Saturday, to once more show we belong here.”