Borough hoping for Phillips’ return from Jockeys

Ryan Phillips was last night on the brink of making a sensational return to Haverhill Borough, just a month after leaving, writes Hannah Dolman.

The midfielder moved to Newmarket Town in mid-November but, after boss Kevin Grainger admitted he ‘didn’t settle’, was the subject of a seven-day approach by Borough.

ON A ROLL: Borough manager Anthony Choat

Newmarket waived it and Phillips was due to resign after training at The New Croft last night.

Borough chairman Dave Hardwick said: “Phillips said he would feel more comfy back at Borough and we would love to have him.

“I told him and Casey they would be welcome back; they showed respect by coming to talk to me about their decision to leave and so they’re the kind of players we want.”

The news comes as Anthony Choat revealed his disappointment that the side don’t have a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture this weekend.

Following the 1-1 draw against Brantham Athletic with a 4-1 victory at Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday, Choat wanted a swift turnaround.

“For momentum purposes it would have been great to be playing,” he said.

“A quick turnaround would have allowed us to keep things rolling. As it is, we have to sit back, wait and see what the teams around us manage to do.

“We go again in two weeks, which is a little frustrating because the lads are buzzing — they want to get back out there.”

Borough host Long Melford on Saturday, December 23 (3pm).