Borough ‘looking forward’ to challenge posed by league leaders

Anthony Choat is convinced his Haverhill Borough team now have the skills and the drive to beat Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Felixstowe and Walton United on Saturday.

Borough will go into the away fixture on the back of a result at Walsham-le-Willows on Wednesday — see haverhillecho.co.uk for match report — a side in danger of joining Borough’s relegation battle with 12 points between them.

But that result will not have too much impact, Choat said, on the Saturday game as he likes the team to ‘play each game as it comes’.

He said: “There’s no point worrying about what came before in this league.

“Obviously it helps to have a few wins under your belt, but we have proved to ourselves this season that we are more than capable of beating anyone.

“So we will approach it like any other game, just like we’ve done all season.

“As I’ve said before, we tend to actually play better against the top sides in the league and have had some of our best results, so we are looking forward to testing ourselves against them.

“The reason we were so keen to make it to this level was to have the chance to play teams like Felixstowe, to pit ourselves against top opposition week on week, so we are enjoying every step.”

He said that recent postponements caused by the weather had been ‘frustrating’ for a team ‘that just want to play football’.

The side were unable to play on March 3 as a blanket cancellation was imposed by the Thurlow Nunn League due to heavy snowfall.

Last weekend’s home game to Hadleigh United — a potential relegation showdown between two sides fighting over one remaining space in the league — was postponed for bad weather as well.

Choat said: “They’re young and genuinely enthused about the game, so it’s frustrating to have two games called off on a Saturday this month.

“At the end of the day, they just want to play, and we’re now looking forward to Saturday that much more having missed out on a few games this month.

“With the additions to the squad over the season as well — like Niall Conroy and Joe Walker — we are so much better than we were when we played them the first time.

“And that’s exciting for us, it should be a good game, anything can happen.

“The lads will be mentally prepared and hopefully the weather will hold out.”

He added that, although they had lost 3-0 earlier in the season on home turf, they were not at that much of a disadvantage being the visitors.

Choat said: “I’ve played there, I’ve won there, as long as we’re not intimidated by them then we should be fine.”