Borough lose to Hadleigh in final minutes

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Hadleigh United 3

Haverhill Borough 2

Borough’s defensive frailties were cruelly exposed on Friday night as they lost to 10-man Hadleigh, to drop into the bottom three in the league.

The visitors got off to their now traditional slow start, going a goal behind after 10 minutes as Ashley Veitch curled a direct free-kick over the Borough wall and into the goal.

But Borough made quick work of their reply with some classic route-one football.

A long kick from ‘keeper Graham Smith was headed into the path of Ryan Weaver by Charlie Holmes.

Weaver fired past Nick Punter in the Hadleigh goal from an acute angle to draw level.

But Borough again gave away the lead less than a minute later when Tommy Hardwick fouled an opponent in the penalty area and Veitch added his second.

Both sides continued to threaten and it was no surprise when Sam Hawley equalised for Borough in the 21st minute with a fine header from a corner.

Veitch could have completed his hat-trick on the half hour, as he half volleyed over from the edge of the penalty area, and as the half came to an end, Smith was required to make a good save from Ben Baldwin’s header.

The second half saw Borough dominate possession, but fail to add to their score.

Weaver, Holmes and Ryan Swallow shot wide before Jarid Robson missed a good chance in front of goal. Matt Staines and Weaver also hit the woodwork.

And, with time running out, the visitors were downed by a sucker punch.

Hadleigh player-manager Shane Wardley was sent off after a dispute with the referee, but it seemed to spur the home team on as Hadleigh broke down the right.

Substitute Jack Lambert was first to the cross and headed in at the near post to present the home team with an unexpected three points.