Borough manager pleased with players ahead of last five games

‘There’s no one single game that makes the difference to a season, only the hindsight of chances missed.’

Those were the words of manager Anthony Choat as his Haverhill Borough continue to fight for survival in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

They last night took on Hadleigh United in a crucial relegation contest, going into it with just three points separating the teams, and one safe place in the league remaining.

But Choat downplayed the significance of the game, as ‘win or lose, we still have 15 more points we could claim.’

“It’s still in our hands, I’ve been saying that for months, but it’s still true,” he said.

“There’s 15 points still up for grabs in the season and we’re not too far away from the teams above us now either.

“We could catch them, so could Hadleigh, and some other side could end up going down.

“But we’re looking up the table not down, and still looking to finish as high as we can.”

He pointed to the ‘massive’ 3-2 away victory over Histon on Saturday as a marker of what the team can do when they play well.

“But we’re inconsistent, full stop,” he said. “We have won games we weren’t expected to win and lost games we should have won.

“It was a great result against Histon, a top performance, and we played to our full potential. We haven’t always done that this season.

“But we’re not far off 40 points, in our first season in the Premier Division and, you know what, we would have been happy with that.

“We’ve been underdogs for most of our games and I think we’ve done well this season.”

Borough next host third-from-bottom Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday (3pm) in a game Choat said is ‘tougher than it looks on paper’.

He said: “They will want to prove themselves and they might even see us as beatable with our league position.

“So they have a lot still to play for and we need to be aware of that, it’s a game when we won’t be the underdogs.”

He said he hopes the team can carry forward the momentum of beating sixth-placed Histon at the weekend.

Sam Hawley scored the side’s first goal after just seven minutes before Cameron Watson fired Borough into a two-goal lead.

But a reply from Dan Brown just before the interval put Histon back in the match.

It was Borough who found the net first in the second half, Matthew Staines scoring from a Charlies Holmes rebound.

Histon pushed forward and Brown found a second to set up a nervy finish, but Borough remained defensively solid to hold out for the win.

