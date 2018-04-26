Borough’s fate to be revealed by New Croft landlords

A decision on the ongoing saga regarding Haverhill Borough’s fate in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division will be announced later today, writes Hannah Dolman.

The Haverhill Community Sports Association (HCSA) board, who run Borough’s home at The New Croft, met last night to consider all the evidence and ‘make the decision that is best for everyone’ regarding Borough’s ground grading issue.

Borough have been fighting relegation on two fronts, on and off the pitch, with their 3G New Croft home not deemed at a suitable standard for Step 5 football.

With Borough locked in to a contract with those that funded the 3G pitch, they are unable to move away for more than one year, with a ground share at Rovers the only viable option for next season.

But, after the FA delegated the decision to the HCSA landlords earlier this month, the board agreed to meet with Borough representatives to decide if the club had a feasible plan to finance and complete works within a suitable time frame.

Facility manager Peter Betts admitted it would not be an easy decision to make, as the HCSA ‘wants what’s best for everyone’.

Betts said: “We’re aware that it’s not going to be possible to give everyone what they want.

“In this case, our hands are tied to an extent, there are very strict stipulations in place about the possible options we have.

“Borough are committed to playing on the 3G for the next 10 years and, whatever the decision by the HCSA, will need to be back at the 3G by March 31, 2019.

“So they need to show the HCSA how this can be possible, financially but also taking into consideration the current use of the 3G.

“We have more than 60 teams that use the 3G, not just Borough, so a plan needs to be put forward that accommodates everyone.

“I have a picture of what’s right for the site but I am open and willing for that to change, if there is a plan that covers all bases then I will work to help with that.

“And who knows? There might be an idea no-one has even considered before.

“It’s definitely not a foregone conclusion and will depend on what is presented by the Borough committee.”

He did confirm, however, that the decision will be final and the HCSA will not give any appeal as it had already caused significant disruption.

Betts said: “It’s added work but happy to do that to find a solution but that will then draw the line under it.

“Whatever the outcome, that will be the end of it. But, if Borough were to be turned down, we would be looking for the longer term as we would want to help find a permanent solution to avoid this happening again.

“Whatever the decision, it will be made with the best interests of as many New Croft users as possible.”