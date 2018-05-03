Borough team struggling to come to terms with demotion

Haverhill Borough defender Sam Hawley has admitted the changing room is ‘a bit flat’ following the club’s forced demotion over off-the-field issues, writes Hannah Dolman.

The 23-year-old said he was ‘obviously disappointed’ to learn the club would be relegated from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division despite ‘earning the right to stay up’.

Since the news broke that their New Croft landlords had rejected their final option to ground share on the grass pitch with Rovers next season last Thursday, they have lost both home games by 3-1 scorelines.

“We have been demoted because of off-the field-actions,” he said. “And the boys are struggling to come to terms with it.

“The changing room is a bit flat, we’ve fought hard and we’ve earned the right to stay up on the pitch.

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work and, ultimately, we are just gutted to know we were good enough at this level.

“We have been like a family here, a real team mentality and togetherness — that’s why players have left but come back, because of the great atmosphere.

“And we’re all still behind the gaffer, but it’s done, there’s nothing we can do to change it.”

He said he had a lot to consider about his own movements as he was ‘keen to play at as high a level as possible’ and would be tempted if a club came in for him. But he would also be ‘happy’ to stay.