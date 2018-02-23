Borough ‘where they deserve to be’ in relegation dog-fight

Anthony Choat has reiterated that ‘the league doesn’t lie’ as he accepted Haverhill Borough ‘are where we deserve to be’ in their first season at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division level.

That first campaign could become their only one, as they sit above the relegation zone on goal difference alone, alongside off the pitch concerns about The New Croft’s 3G ground grading.

The club are in process of attempting to negotiate a solution — the 3G is currently graded a level below what is needed for Step 5 — with the league and FA, with news due to come in a few weeks.

If they are unable to find a viable option by March 31, however, they face being axed from the Premier Division.

But manager Choat has said the only thing the team could change was their fate on the field, as they prepare to host a Thetford Town side on Saturday (3pm) that have netted 11 times in their last three outings, conceding just two.

And they go into this clash on the back of a 3-2 away loss to Stanway Rovers last Friday.

He said: “Thetford are obviously a good side and a team that have put a fair few goals past teams, so they are something to worry about.

“But, really, I’m not worrying about what other sides are doing. It’s all about what we’re doing, if we’re scoring goals, if we’re defending, if we’re winning. Staying up is still in our hands.

“We have Walsham twice and Hadleigh, plus our next four games are all at home.

“Obviously it’s a shame that we have to replay that game against Walsham (the December 9 result was expunged from the records due to Borough fielding an ineligible player) because it was a 4-1 win, but I’m sure we can do that again.

“We’re quite confident in fact. The end of the season sees us take on a lot of teams around us so it’s up to us to a large extent.

“Look, the league table doesn’t lie. We are where we deserve to be, it’s a long season so you will eventually get found out if you’re not doing what you need to.

“And we haven’t been, we haven’t started games well enough all season — it’s been the same story so many times this season, already having lost by half-time. We have gotten better, but it’s left us where we are.”

• On Friday night, Borough were beaten 3-2 by Stanway Rovers, with a red card and subsequent penalty proving the difference.

They went a goal behind early on from a corner, before Ryan Weaver equalised in the 42nd minute.

But Borough unravelled when Lee Hurkett felled Jordan Blackwell in the penalty area in the 60th minute to be shown red and watch as Stanway netted their second of the evening from the spot.

Stanway then went two goals clear before Jarid Robson scored (84th minute) to reduce the arrears, but it was too little too late for the visitors.