Boss Choat says points urgently needed after Blues’ eighth straight league loss

Haverhill Borough boss Anthony Choat has said his side cannot wait any longer to break their losing run, following Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Ely City.

Their eighth successive defeat has seen them drop into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s bottom three.

TOP SCORE: Ryan Weaver is Boros top scorer and will need his scoring boots on to help break the losing run

But Choat is confident the team’s fate still lies in their hands, provided they are able to ‘just get something’ from Saturday’s home game against fourth-placed Brantham Athletic (3pm).

“It’s still in our hands,” he said. “We’re in a rut at the moment, not getting the rub of the green but also making errors that are costing us.

“And the only way to get out is hard work and graft— there’s no magical solution.

“It needs to break, and it needs to break now. We can’t wait any longer, we need a positive result, either a win or a draw.

“Losing is starting to become a bit of a bad habit though, and it’s hard to shake.”

Borough have failed to pick up a point in the league since they beat Long Melford 2-0 away from home, on October 18.

Choat admitted Brantham were not the easiest of targets but felt his side has the quality to take on any opponent.

“The hardest thing to do in football is score goals, and we do that freely,” he said.

“But we also have the second worst defence in the league, which is just ridiculous.

“I wish me and Cody (Frazier, head coach) could pick up on something we’re clearly doing wrong.

“But it’s individual errors and poor decision making, we’re not making the right calls at the point of impact.

“And it’s costing us. We’re being found out.

“The league table doesn’t lie, we’re obviously defensively weak, but teams won’t be able to pinpoint where exactly.”

He also repeated his frustration at the team’s first half record — with Borough regularly finding themselves multiple goals behind by half-time.

Against Ely, Borough were 4-0 adrift by the break.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we throw games away too easily,” he said.

“It was the same against Ely, 4-0 and that’s it over again.

“It would have taken a miracle to come back from that.

“There’s no point sugar-coating it, the game was done — again.

“I asked the team where they thought we’d be in the league on second half performances, and the answer is probably in the top half.

“So why can’t we have a first half like our second.”

Borough had debutant Tim Jefferies in goal, following his mid-week arrival from Kershaw Premier Division side Linton Granta.

It follows Kieran Petty’s return to Mildenhall after a loan spell, Choat’s groin injury, and Graham Smith’s one-match unavailability.

Choat said he felt Jefferies did well, despite conceding five goals, as he was ‘utterly exposed’ by his defence.

“He didn’t have a chance,” he said. “Coming into a team that’s losing isn’t easy, especially for a ‘keeper.”

Borough conceded their first goal within 15 minutes, a Nick Heap cross that ended up in the net.

Further goals came from James Seymour, Deakan Napier and Ash Walter as Ely dominated the half.

Borough were steadier on their feet in the second half, and looked hungrier for a goal, which came in the 78th minute from Charlie Holmes.

But Ely had the last word as Matt Simpson added his side’s fifth.

Choat was pleased with the second half display and wants it replicated for 90 minutes on Saturday.