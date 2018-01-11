Boss confident despite Palmer leaving Rovers

Marc Abbott believes Haverhill Rovers’ chances of survival have not decreased in the wake of leading goalscorer Jordan Palmer departing the club.

The player, who signed from Coggeshall Town last February, had fired in 15 goals from 28 appearances this season in a lower mid-table outfit.

But Abbott felt other players at his disposal are better suited to how he wants to set his team up and started Palmer on the bench on Saturday, with his cameo role — scoring in the 2-1 home defeat to lowly Fakenham Town — proving to be his last outing.

“Jordan spoke to me Saturday night after the game and informed me he would be moving on,” said Abbott.

“It is obviously disappointing in terms of numbers. He has been good for the club and scored some important goals this season.

“At the moment though, with the way we are playing, there are other players more suited to that role.

“Credit to him though, he showed real professional commitment. When he had another little one recently he showed tremendous attitude by continuing to attend training.

“Jordan has been a good player for us.”

He has said the club will look to replace him, but despite their next top scorers being Rory Jebb and Luke Haines with six from 31 appearances, he believes they have enough in the squad to get the results they need.

“Jordan will be replaced. We are actively on that path now and hopefully we can update the supporters with some good news on that soon,” he said.

“In an ideal world everyone in the squad would be happy but that is not the case in football if you are not playing.

“With the resources we have got we are not in a position to play full-on open attacking football.

“It is nothing personal to Jordan, it was just a decision a football club has to make.

“We have got Rory (Jebb), Rafal (Wozniak) and Mitchell (Burr), who since he has come in has been outstanding.

“Rafa looks fit now and gave us a real dynamism against Haverhill Borough.

“The last three results have not been positive, but prior to that there was a real positive vibe around the club and we want to get back to that.”

Rovers head to improved bottom side Wivenhoe Town on Saturday (3pm) in 16th place and just a point and two places above the bottom seven, all of whom could be relegated at the end of the season under a national non-league restructure.

But despite no wins coming in their last six, Abbott says there is no need to panic.

“The players are aware of the situation and a club the size of Haverhill needs supporters backing us and being positive, like the players are.

“There is no need to make any rash decisions.

“We have a lot of games coming up and as a group they have proved they can get results and it is just a case of starting again.

“Hopefully the lads can respond in Saturday’s game.”

Defender Ryan Geoghegan is set to be back available to give Abbott a fully fit squad.