BREAKING: Tommy Hardwick swaps blue for red in surprise transfer

Tommy Hardwick, son of Haverhill Borough chairman Dave, has sensationally signed for local rival Haverhill Rovers today.

The left back spent most of the pre-season injured but has featured regularly since making his return - he has made 22 appearances for the club this term, two of those games coming off the bench.

But he has perhaps made bigger headlines for his off-the-field actions this season.

Hardwick, alongside Haverhill Rovers' welfare officer Lisa Shulver, administered life-saving CPR on a heart-attack victim immediately before the September 29, 2017 derby between The New Croft sides, which ultimately saw the game rescheduled.

A Rovers spokesman said he had made the decision to transfer to the Reds for 'football reasons'.

The retained firefighter, it is understood, will be available for Rovers home game against Stowmarket on Saturday (3pm).

He will not be available for tonight's game between Borough and Saffron Walden, also at The New Croft (7.45pm).

