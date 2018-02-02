Busy spell of fixtures for title-chasers

A seven-goal thriller at Lakenheath saw treble title-contenders West Wratting progress to next month’s final of the Kershaw Premier Cup.

Their 4-3 victory over Lakenheath FC on Saturday, which saw one player bag all the goals in an impressive display, sees the Step 7 side continue to fight for supremacy on three fronts — in the league, Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup and the Premier Cup.

Callum Harrison was the hero of the day for the away side, as he netted all four goals in muddy conditions to take his side to the last stage of this year’s competition.

But three goals from their opponents ended a two-month spell of clean sheets, as they conceded their first goals since November 18.

West Wratting boss Michael Bavester had said the team were ‘looking forward’ to the weekend’s rematch against the only side to have inflicted defeat so far this season, a 3-1 league loss to Lakenheath on August 29 last year.

With that memory now banished to history, the team can look ahead to this weekend’s league fixture at home to Cambridge University Press (2pm).

Due to a number of weather-enforced postponements in the last two months of 2017, West Wratts have fallen off the top of the league table, but have eight games in hand over league leaders Brampton and trail by 10 points.

Bavester has been vocal about his desire for the team to win their first ever Premier league title, but is aware there is now pressure on the team to chase points and the league leaders and second-placed Great Shelford.

The side play in another semi-final the following week, in the Cliff Bullen Cup as they travel to Kershaw Senior A side Orwell on February 10.

• Linton Granta, meanwhile, came through their semi-final against Cherry Hinton with a 2-0 victory to set up a Haverhill Echo derby on Tuesday, March 20 (7.45pm) in the final of the Kershaw Premier Cup.