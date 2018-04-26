West Wratting are already targeting another piece of history after winning their first ever Kershaw Premier title with three games to spare.

The Step 7 club have long been tipped to win the league after racing into an early lead, as they have worn their ambition to become champions this season on their sleeve.

But, now it has been achieved, manager Michael Bavester wants to add the ‘cherry on top’ as he turns his eye to a record title win.

He said they are aiming to stay unbeaten at home, with all three of their final league games at their Bull Lane Ground, with their last home defeat coming in December 2016.

If they are able to achieve this, it would see them complete the league season with only two losses from their 30 league fixtures — having currently drawn only three of their matches.

Bavester said the team had done some research and believed the best statistics from a Kershaw Premier winning team would be two losses and six draws.

He said: “It would be incredible to finish an entire season unbeaten at home, we’re not sure anyone has ever done it before.

“And, if we can win at least one of our final games — we’re targeting a win in them all of course — then we would also finish with the best statistics of any league winning club.

“We have been absolutely sublime over the past year so I think we deserve to also take a big record and go into the history books too.

“It would be the cherry on top to finish it in a way no-one else has managed.”

Bavester was quick to clarify, however, that it was the mind-frame of an ‘ambitious club’ to immediately look to the next challenge.

He said: “Taking the title is just huge for the club though, regardless of if we can finish unbeaten at home.

“Nothing can take away from that, it’s massive.

“The response from the local football community has been so positive and we’ve had so much support — it adds to it, to know others appreciate how special it is and how hard you worked to achieve it.

“Winning this league is special, it has such a rich history and we’ve been trying for a long time too.

“It’s huge for the players and the current team of course but it’s the committee and long term supporters it maybe means the most to.

“They have watched the club fight for 40-plus years to achieve this, all the former players and managers who really know how hard it is because they’ve tried.

“And I think this is the current team’s way of thanking them for all their support too.”

The side took the league in their 3-1 away defeat of Cambridge City Reserves on Tuesday evening at Trinity Old Field sports ground.

It was the side’s 22nd win of the season, with only Lakenheath and Fulbourn Institute each managing to dent their armour once.

Bavester said the pressure, at this stage of the season, had piled up with the league title ‘there for the taking after the team had done the hard yards’.

He said: “It’s been nervy but we got there and it’s just incredible. So proud.”