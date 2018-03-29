Champions await Gym in Sheffield United FC final

Gym United will take on reigning champions Hardwick Social, based in the north east in Stockton-on-Tees, at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane in The FA Sunday Cup Final.

The weekend saw the Bury & District Sunday League side’s opponents revealed following Harwick’s 2-1 win against London side New Salamis at Alfreton Town.

The venue and date for the final, set to be on April 29 (1pm) was confirmed on Wednesday. Admission will be £5 for adults and £1 for U16s on the day with the 32, 702 capacity venue staging the competition’s final for the second straight season.

• Holders Bacton United 89 and Brandon Town will be looking to book their places in the Portman Road final of the Suffolk Junior Cup with their semi-finals rearranged for this weekend.

Brandon play AFC Kesgrave at Cornard United, while Bacton take on Trimley Red Devils at Woodbridge Town (both 2.30pm).