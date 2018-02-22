COUNTY CUP DRAWS: Bury to face holders Needham

Neighbours Bury Town and Needham Market have been paired together in the semi-final of the Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup.

The tie, which will take place on Wednesday, March 14, is to be held at AFC Sudbury’s King’s Marsh venue.

Bostik League Premier Division side Needham are the holders following last season’s 3-2 win in the final over Lowestoft Town at Colchester United, while Bostik League North Division outfit Bury last got their hands on the trophy in 2014.

The other semi-final sees Needham’s league rivals Leiston take on Kirkley & Pakefield of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

That fixture is set to be played 24 hours earlier at Lowestoft’s Crown Meadow ground.

Meanwhile, in the semi-finals of the Suffolk Primary Cup, St Edmunds 1965 have been pitted against Bures United, with the game due to be played at Haverhill’s New Croft facility on Friday, March 16.

The winner of that contest will face either AFC YourShirts or Trimley Sports & Social Club in the final.

FA Sunday Cup semi-finalists Gym United are fighting on many fronts this season, one of which is the Suffolk Sunday Cup.

In the semi-finals the Bury-based side are set to face Kitchener Taverners at AFC Sudbury, with Mellis and Bungay Town are the other two remaining teams in the competition.

In the last four of the Suffolk Junior Cup, Brandon Town will head to Cornard United’s Blackhouse Lane ground to take on AFC Kesgrave on Saturday, March 10.

As for holders Bacton United 89, Trimley Red Devils stand between them and a place in the final for a second year running — that game will be played on the same day at Woodbridge Town.

The draw for the semi-finals of the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup has handed AFC Sudbury Ladies a clash against Leiston St Margaret’s.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, March 18, at a neutral venue that is yet to have been decided.

The other semi-final will be fought out between Ipswich Town and Ipswich Wanderers, the latter of whom required a penalty shoot-out to get the better of Newmarket Town in the previous round.