Defensive duo rejoin Borough ranks as side ‘stop the rot’

It’s no secret that Borough have shipped a few goals this season — quite a few.

But manager Anthony Choat is hopeful his side can soon put a halt to the more than 60 goals they have let in so far in their first campaign in the Thurlow Nunn League top flight.

And the young boss has recruited former Borough defenders Casey Phillips and Cameron Watson to help achieve this.

Central defender Phillips makes his return from Histon, having only moved to the Premier Division club in October.

He re-signed for the Blues after Wednesday’s training session.

Meanwhile, Cameron Watson has transferred across from Haverhill Rovers, in a move that demonstrates a ‘huge improvement’ in the two clubs’ relationship.

The 22-year-old defender moved to Rovers from Histon at the end of last season — having made 41 appearances in the then Evo-Stik Southern One Central side — and now returns to his first senior club.

Choat has praised the ‘friendly and professional’ attitude of both Histon and Rovers, who waived the FA seven-day approach rule to allow the players to move immediately.

Both players will be eligible for Saturday’s game at Walsham-le-Willows (3pm), although Phillips is currently struggling with a hamstring niggle while Watson, who has been sidelined for a few weeks, will be assessed in training.

Choat said: “I’m pretty happy, both are quality players.

“Both Rovers and Histon waived the approaches and just behaved very friendly and professionally.

“And, obviously with the history with Rovers, it shows how the relationship has improved ten-fold. They have been fantastic and I’m grateful.

“Every season you have targets you would like to sign and these two were definitely on my list.

“They’re proven at this level and are going to be important additions to my squad.”

Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott said: “The club want to thank Cameron for his efforts.

“We waived the seven day approach because we want him to play, he wanted game time and we didn’t see the point delaying that for him.

“He’s a really good young player and the door at Rovers is not shut to him in the future.

“I wish him the absolute best.”

n Borough recorded a great result on Saturday, a 1-1 home draw against Brantham Athletic, a side currently third in the league.

Borough manager Anthony Choat had called for a win or draw to spark a better run of results, following Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat to Ely City, their eighth league loss in a row.

And, when the New Croft side went a goal behind in the first half, fears were sparked of another heavy loss.

But the team rallied well to keep out further scores — before Charlie Holmes pulled back a second-half equaliser to give the team their first point out of a possible 27.