Future is bright for Rovers after finding form in front of the net

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 3

Brantham Athletic 2

Marc Abbott hopes his team’s ‘bad luck’ has ended after Rovers scored three goals on their way to securing victory over fourth-placed Brantham Athletic.

The Haverhill Rovers player/manager acknowledged the result was ‘very pleasing’, with their three goals already equalling the number the side scored in total last month.

Abbott said it is about ‘building from here’ as they prepare to host Saffron Walden in a local derby at The New Croft on Friday night (7.45pm).

He said: “It’s very pleasing to come away with a win.

“The difference is that things finally came together, particularly in front of goal.

“Over the last few weeks we have had some really bad luck and have found it hard to score, but we have been building and it just fell into place.

“We have shown that we are getting back to ourselves and we look dangerous again.”

Alfie Carroll put Rovers ahead in the first half, before Brantham almost instantly replied to level the scores.

But Carroll replied again, scoring a brace, to take the side into the break ahead at 2-1.

Sam Holmes proved the hero on the day as he headed in Rovers third goal, with Brantham only able to pull one back from a spot kick in the dying minutes of the game.

Abbott said: “We were slightly disappointed about conceding with a penalty in the 93rd minute.

“But it didn’t take away from the overall win.

“Alfie showed he is an old head on young shoulders with his experience from a higher league, and he was important for us, and it was great for Sam to get his first goal of the season.

“So it’s about building from here now. Saffron Walden are a good side to follow because it’s a local derby for us, the players and crowd get really into it.

“And we go into it on the back of a really good win. We also proved to ourselves that we can compete with the top sides and that’s a major confidence booster ahead of game like this.”

• Meanwhile, Abbott said he is looking forward to hosting Tuesday night’s Omni Freight Premier Cup quarter final clash against Kirkley & Pakefield (7.45pm).

“They’re a hard side to beat and are on a good run,” he said. “But we are at home and beat them 4-1 at the start of the season.

“It would be brilliant to make the semis and we have the best tie when you look at who else is still in it. It’s a main focus to go as far as we can.”

• On Saturday, Haverhill Rovers Reserves lost 5-4 to Stowmarket Town Reserves at home in their Chell Trophy semi-final.