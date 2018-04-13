Goalless draw for Rovers sees first clean sheet in five months

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Wroxham 0

Haverhill Rovers 0

Haverhill Rovers’ goalless draw on the road at Wroxham saw them claim an important point while also picking up only their second clean sheet since November 3.

The Tuesday night game saw the two sides again register a draw, having drawn 1-1 in the reverse fixture last December.

Although there were plenty of chances for both sides, neither was in scoring form as chance after chance went begging.

Haverhill goalkeeper Charlie Turner — returned to the side after an injury layoff — produced a top performance as he repeatedly came to the aid of his defence.

He made an excellent save after 26 minutes to deny right-back Tom Matthews, who fired at goal with a first time side foot finish.

But, Turner made himself big and managed to get enough on the ball to deflect it on to the near post.

Rory Jebb was twice off target with his efforts — the first coming in the fourth minute with a shot after Marc Abbott seized on a short Wroxham goal kick, as well as a 29th-minute header after a measured cross by Paul Miles.

And Ben Bradley also had an effort well saved as his shot was scrambled behind by ‘keeper George Macrae from the edge of the area and left of goal.

Robbie Sweeney was dangerous for the hosts in the last ten minutes of the opening half, with numerous shots on goal. His attempted side volley went wide of the mark with 40 minutes gone, as well as an early shot from left of goal causing Turner to fully stretch.

But, it just went over the near top corner before a further shot from a similar position three minutes into added time wrong footed Turner, but hit the foot of the near post.

After the break, Wroxham continued to threaten the Rovers goal with Ryan Miles seeing an effort saved before two further shots were quickly blocked as the hour mark approached.

Connor Ingram’s 20-yard free kick was then curled just wide of the near post.

Bradley’s good work in midfield went unrewarded after 78 minutes, as his effort went wide of the far right post.

Wroxham almost grabbed all three points three minutes from full time when substitute Marcus Wilkinson’s header caused Turner to throw himself to his right and tip the ball away from the near top left corner.

• Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers U18s progressed to the next round of this season’s Thurlow Nunn League Youth Cup last week, with a 3-2 home victory over Royston.

The match, between two teams from the league’s Cambridge Division, was close, with nothing separating them at 1-1 at half-time.

Goals for Rovers came from Harry Daniels, Cohen Micklewright and Jake Mingay while Jamie Judge, who has played for the first team this season, was also on the field.