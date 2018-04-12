Hadleigh close gap on Borough to just three points in league

Haverhill Borough will today be feeling the pressure as Hadleigh United closed the gap to just three points in their relegation battle as every game becomes crucial.

Borough, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat in their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division home game against Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday, with a trip to sixth-placed Histon up next (Saturday 3pm).

The game was the second time the two sides have faced each other in as many weeks, with Borough falling to a 3-1 score on both occasions.

It is a far cry from the 4-1 defeat Borough inflicted on Walsham in December, a result that has since been expunged from the records due to an administrative error on The New Croft side’s part.

Although the Premier Division team were given a chance to replay the game, they have been unable to replicate the form which saw them overpower Walsham last year.

And the result has left Borough looking over their shoulder nervously, with Hadleigh now breathing down their neck. Both sides have a game on Saturday before facing each other next Wednesday (8.05pm), in a game that could determine the team to be demoted.

However, this is assuming the Borough committee are able to find a solution to the ongoing ground grading debacle to ensure the first team’s efforts are not in vain.

Borough will hope to produce a better performance on Saturday away to Histon (3pm) than their last outing, with only Matt Staines able to find the net for the visitors.

The first half produced a heavy-footed performance from both sides, and although it was Walsham who looked the more likely to score, the half ended goalless.

Borough ‘keeper Niall Conroy made some important saves after the break before Ryan Clarke beat him after 60 minutes. George Bugg found a second, just five minutes later, again beating the offside trap and passing Conroy in goal.

Borough had chances but it was Bugg that added Walsham’s third. Substitute Matt Staines scored a consolation goal with nine minutes left but it proved too little, too late to salvage a point.