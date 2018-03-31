Haverhill Borough dealt New Croft blow in hunt for Step 5 facility

Haverhill Borough have been dealt a further blow in their hopes of finding a solution to their ground grading concerns, with the FA stating they must remain at The New Croft next season.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club had, on the eve of today's March 31 deadline, agreed a one-year deal to find a viable ground share option for next season - with their 3G home categorised a level below that needed to play in the league's top flight.

But, with clubs such as Newmarket Town and Long Melford as targets for a ground share, chairman Dave Hardwick has now revealed the FA said no to this option.

He said: "They've told us we have to stay at The New Croft.

"So the only option for us now is sharing Haverhill Rovers. We've asked for an extension to get this sorted - until May 5 - and we will see what the FA say on Tuesday after the holiday.

"It's not been ideal that the deadline has fallen during a holiday.

"Obviously we don't own the ground, and nor do Rovers, it's run by the Haverhill Sports Community Association (HCSA) so we need to sit down with them to discuss our options.

"We're having to rely on the good grace of the FA and others, which is a little frustrating."

More in this Thursday's Haverhill Echo as it develops.