Haverhill Borough manager praises 'massive' result in relegation match

Anthony Choat has said the side showed 'great resolve and determination' to come away from Wednesday's home game against Hadleigh United with a 1-0 win.

It had been billed as the six pointer, the game between two sides fighting over one remaining spot in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, and it was The New Croft side who came out on top after a lone goal from skipper Jarid Robson on the hour mark.

Choat, who played in goal in the absence of first choice Niall Conroy, said: “It’s always going to be difficult playing at this time of year, the grass pitch is in a terrible condition - because it’s been so wet and then dried so quickly.

“It was a game leveller and we showed great resolve and determination to grind out the result.

“I misjudged a ball early in and could easily have found myself beaten and the team a goal down but I managed to recover. We had maybe that bit of luck that was missing from the start of our season.

“It’s nice to get a bit of luck against a team down and around ourselves.

“Three points is massive for us, every three points is massive at this stage, and we’ve now won two on the bounce.

“I think we can start pulling away but we know we will have to put in the same amount of effort and energy in to it.

“It’s going to take all of us, the full squad, to get us out of this, but I have always kept the belief.”

It was not a thrilling match, with football difficult on the bobbly surface of The New Croft's grass pitch and one goal ended up separating the sides.

The start had been promising, with early chances for both sides quickly dissipating as it turned into a game with few opportunities to score.

It was scrappy and disjointed, with the ball's awkward bounces regularly catching both team's players out.

Hadleigh were unfortunate to lose their goalkeeper on the half hour mark, with captain Kris Rose stepping into the breach, and player-manager Shane Wardley coming on.

It was the first of a number of injury concerns for the visitors, with Ben Golding going down after 60 minutes and struggled for the remaining time.

Borough's goal came shortly after, from a long ball free kick they had been attempting all game. The ball, from a Rory Bone kick, fell kindly for captain Jarid Robson who came out on top of a battle with Rose in goal and smashed the ball in.

The goal gave the home side a burst of energy and they looked the more likely to score as the game went on.