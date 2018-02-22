Home quarter-final for Under-18s in Suffolk cup

Haverhill Rovers Under-18s will tonight stake their claim on a place in the semi-finals of the Suffolk FA Boys Under-18 Midweek Cup, writes Hannah Dolman.

The youth team are due to host Kirkley & Pakefield U18s at The New Croft in the quarter-final of the competition this evening (7.45pm) as they continue a strong season in all competitions.

Manager Jemel Fox, also a first-team player, said he was looking forward to the clash as ‘every game is winnable with this team’.

He said: “They are really talented and can beat anyone on their day. Inconsistency is one of the main problems of youth football though so it will depend a little on which team shows up. There is of course a bit of pressure so we will see.”

He added that he ‘hoped’ the poor result of the senior team in their 5-2 exit of the Suffolk Premier Cup to the Kirkley senior side last Tuesday would not ‘play on their minds’.

“I want to see them inspired to do better, almost to get a bit of revenge,” he said. “Obviously that was not a good result for the senior squad and I hope that will push them on.

“But there’s not much between us in league terms, so it won’t be easy. We have won a similar number of games, lie in a similar position in our respective league tables, it looks like it should be a good game.

“This is a great chance to get some silverware this season — now we’re at this stage. It’s an opportunity to progress to the semi-final of a Suffolk cup, that’s a massive thing.

“And going through would be a massive statement from the team but also for the club, as we look to boost the youth side even further.”

In the other quarters, Leiston U18 have already progressed after beating Newmarket Town U18, 5-2, on Tuesday, while Bury Town U18’s home clash with Felixstowe & Walton U18 on Wednesday was postponed.

Current holders AFC Sudbury host Thomas Gainsborough School in the other quarter, also tonight.