Investigation into indecent exposure claim

Norfolk FA have confirmed they are investigating an alleged incident of indecent exposure by a Wroxham player during a match at The New Croft last month, writes Hannah Dolman.

It relates to the 4-0 loss Haverhill Borough suffered at the hands of the Norfolk side on October 14, in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

It has been alleged that a Wroxham player took part in goal celebrations which included exposing himself to the crowd.

Norfolk FA’s football administration manager, Matt Carpenter, said: “I can confirm that we have received an allegation that a Wroxham player has pulled down his shorts and exposed himself at the above fixture.

“We are currently investigating this matter in line with FA Regulations.”

The governing body are gathering witness statements which, if proven, could see the matter referred to the police.

Haverhill Borough chairman Dave Hardwick said the incident came to light via comments made on social media during the match. He said: “If any witnesses give us a statement we will pass it on to Norfolk FA.

“I would not be very happy if it was one of my players. And it completely goes against the respect ethos the Thurlow Nunn League is trying to instil.

“It’s a criminal offence, I would think. If it’s on the street on a Friday night then it would be treated as an offence, so why not on a football field?

“The club are happy the FA are investigating and will accept whatever decision they make.”