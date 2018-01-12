Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Fond memories of Ted

I feel privileged that I have met or spoke to many from Ipswich Town’s illustrious past over the years.

I was tasked to interview Ted Phillips to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Ipswich winning the old Division One championship.

It was fantastic and humbling to allow him to reminisce about such an incredible chapter in the club’s history.

It was with great sadness that we learnt this week of Ted’s passing, something that will be fittingly recognised when Ipswich host Leeds on Saturday (3pm).

A tale of a modern-day striker also made the headlines this week when Kieffer Moore joined Barnsley for a reported £750,000, having cost Ipswich just £20,000 a year ago.

At that time, Town fans were clamouring for Marcus Evans and Mick McCarthy to show some serious ambition — so the signing of a lanky striker from Forest Green Rovers understandably went down like a lead balloon.

Moore did little on the pitch last season to inspire any confidence and there was no outcry when he was loaned to Rotherham.

He has since shone at the Millers and earned a second tilt at the Championship.

Some fans have questioned whether Ipswich should have offered Moore that second chance after he scored 13 goals this season.

But I would argue where would he get in? Or, more precisely, instead of who? I’d take Joe Garner, Martyn Waghorn and David McGoldrick all day long.

And while Rotherham have rightly been praised for developing, improving and trusting Moore, we should also praise the Ipswich scouting team who plucked him from non-league and made such a handsome profit.

You will note that this column is devoid of any on-the-pitch action. I can’t bring myself to talk about Town’s dismal FA Cup exit in the year they celebrate the 40th anniversary of lifting the famous old trophy.