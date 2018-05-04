Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Plenty of potential for new boss

It would be easy to turn this column into a weekly 300 words of Groundhog Day discussing the respective merits of anyone even slightly linked with the situation vacant at Ipswich Town.

Mowbray doesn’t want it, Coleman does, Hurst is the current favourite, Gerrard prefers Glasgow. Are you keeping up?

As mentioned before, I would be disappointed if Tony Mowbray hasn’t been sounded out, though getting Blackburn Rovers promoted back to the Championship probably ended that hope.

Similarly, and I appreciate this is not a universally-held opinion, I was starting to come around to the idea of ‘Steven Gerrard’s Ipswich’.

Like Roy Keane, he is a born winner and clearly passionate and ambitious. Unlike Keane, I think he will do a better job at managing players who have never achieved half of what he did as a player.But we move on.

Whether we get a man sacked from Sunderland or a man blossoming at Shrewsbury, the new manager should be heartened by what he is taking on.

There are players who should start next season with something to prove — Huws and Adeyemi, I’m looking at you.

And a posse of youngsters who are already thinking I could be in the first XI next season.

Andre Dozzell should be leading this charge, alongside Flynn Downes who rightly won the Young Player of the Year this week.

Then there are those who have been thrust into the spotlight by caretaker boss Bryan Klug, a man who won’t be surprised that his faith has been rewarded.

Some Town fans won’t yet recognise Ben Folami and Luke Woolfenden but they are two more examples of a burgeoning academy set-up.

Ipswich’s 4-0 win at Reading was achieved by a team of 10 outfield players with an average age of just 23 years old. The future could yet be bright.